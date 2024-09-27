"I think I was impacted by your performance that day. You don't have to have everything going perfect. When you have that raw talent, you can have a crappy show and that still sounds awesome to people."

Korn's Brian "Head" Welch was talking about Zahna, the most recent artist signed to his record label XOVR Records, on Loudwire Nights Thursday (Sept. 26).

Get our free mobile app

"She's awesome...I saw something."

As Head shared this with host Chuck Armstrong, Zahna was also on the show, taking it all in.

"I was really cautious about it at first because I was like, dude, I don't want to get disappointed again," Zahna admitted.

"I've been disappointed so much these last couple of years with things that I wanted to be a part of ... Nobody really came through and it was really discouraging."

Fortunately, Head and XOVR did come through and they are now celebrating the release of her Zahna's latest single, "Pile of Pills."

But she's ready for what's next — and as she dove into that, even Head was surprised by some of the things he heard.

READ MORE: Gojira's Joe Duplantier Reflects on Summer Olympics, Hints at New Music

"On the new [songs] we just did, there's a pretty rowdy one that's pretty heavy," Zahna said to Head's delight. "There's definitely more screaming on most of the songs now, which I love."

"Well, I am excited," Head said in response.

"I didn't know this. This is great. Real-time excitement here."

What Else Did Korn's Head + Zahna Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

Why Head still can't believe how big Korn's concerts are this year: "I'm telling you, the rock music is thriving right now. Everyone's doing so much better than they were in 2021 ... I did not think that in my 50s it would be some of the biggest stuff that we're doing."

What's on the horizon — or what isn't on the horizon — for Korn and new music: "It's such a weird situation right now where we have no new music out and things are just cooking. They're slamming. We're just on hold. We have some stuff that we've been working on and we're just kind of holding it close and we want it to be the best it can be."

Why "Pile of Pills" is incredibly personal for Zahna: "2021 was actually one of the hardest years of my life, and that's the year Brian and I met face-to-face. All of these things were impacting my will to live."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Brian 'Head' Welch and Zahna joined Loudwire Nights on Thursday, Sept. 26; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.