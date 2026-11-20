A Buffalo metalcore band is asking for help for a wrestler who suffered a brutal injury in the mosh pit at one of their shows.

The injury took place during a recent It Dies Today show celebrating the band's 25th anniversary in Buffalo.

Professional Wrestler Injured at It Dies Today Concert

It Dies Today recently started a GoFundMe following an incident at their Nov. 7 show at Rec Room in Buffalo. According to the online fundraiser, Kevin Blackwood, an independent professional wrestler who is also from Buffalo, attended the show as a guest of It Dies Today.

WATCH: It Dies Today Cut Song Short Following Injury at Buffalo Show

"As a diehard fan of ours for many years, this was the first opportunity he was able to see us live," the band shared. "What we didn't know is that would turn into a major health event for him."

Blackwood was allegedly kicked while in the pit during It Dies Today's performance. The band said the kick was bad enough that it broke both the fibula and tibia bones in Blackwood's leg.

According to Setlist.fm, It Dies Today was on their third-to-last song, "Blood Stained Bed Sheet Burden," when the incident with Blackwood's leg happened.

A video shared on YouTube by 716 Concerts (seen above) shows the band cutting the song short about a minute and a half after getting word that someone was injured.

Blackwood's Condition Becomes More Complicated Following Surgery

Blackwood's medical issues have extended beyond the broken bones according to the fundraiser page setup by It Dies Today.

"If that wasn't bad enough, he had to go back a couple of days ago, only to find out he has a blood clot and needs to be on blood thinners," the band said.

It Dies Today is hoping to raise at least $10,000 to help Blackwood. More than half of that has already come in.

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"As we all know in America, healthcare is expensive and Kevin will be out of work," the band said. "It Dies Today wanted to get this set up to help Kev get through his recovery the next few months, given he can't work and has bills to pay."

Blackwood Was Involved in Serious 2019 Auto Accident With Other Wrestlers

This is not the first incident that resulted in Buffalo rallying around Blackwood after he suffered serious injuries.

In 2019, Blackwood and three other wrestlers, including current All Elite Wrestling performer Daniel Garcia, were in a vehicle that slid on ice before slamming into a guardrail. Blackwood required numerous stitches in his face and screws to fix his injured ankle.

A GoFundMe for the injured wrestlers raised more than $36,000.

It Dies Today were able to finish the final two songs of their Buffalo show following Blackwood's injury.

Keep reading for a look at rock and metal bands who have needed to cancel shows in 2026.