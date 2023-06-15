June 14 marked National Bourbon Day and to celebrate, Chuck Armstrong invited Rob Dietrich to join him on Loudwire Nights.

Dietrich is the Master Distiller and Blender for Metallica's Blackened American Whiskey and he's also been an integral part in the creation and success of Metallica's new cigar, the M81.

"That project started in 2020 during lockdown," Dietrich explained to Chuck. "I wasn't going anywhere, the band wasn't touring. James Hetfield lives an hour and a half away from me in Colorado and so I was up there, spent a lot of time smoking cigars on his back deck. He's got a beautiful place up in the mountains. We were really just talking about life, talking about family, talking about our interests—cars, hunting, everything. We connected over music as well. It was pretty extraordinary for me, an extraordinary experience for me."

The more time Dietrich spent with Hetfield, the more he thought Blackened and Metallica should add cigars to their lineup.

"I have a friend, Jonathan Drew of Drew Estate Cigars, he's the owner and founder," Dietrich explained. "The more I was smoking cigars up there with James I thought, 'I need to get Jonathan in on this—let's make a cigar.' Let's make something special ... We started that in 2020 and the way that worked was Jonathan would send us out boxes of everything they had in their portfolio and James and I would smoke them and keep a cigar journal."

Now, a few years after that initial experience of wanting to create a cigar, the M81 is enjoying plenty of success and accolades.

"We are firing on all cylinders with this cigar," he told Chuck. "We already had 95 points by Cigar Aficionado this year. This is the fourth top-selling cigar in the Drew Estate portfolio right now. It's on fire."

Early on in the conversation, Dietrich explained why he believes whiskey is the "original social media," and after hearing the story about how he had the idea for the M81, Chuck was convinced cigars are part of that "original social media," too.

"[Cigars] certainly fit in there. That is certainly how we connected, was over cigars. It truly is a brotherhood. James has what he calls a 'fellowship,' some of his buddies that come up. He has a fire pit at his house and we sit around, we smoke cigars, we talk life, we talk about everything."

