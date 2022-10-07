Jared James Nichols Safe After Drunk Driver Hit + Run, Gun Threat

Guitarist Jared James Nichols is counting his blessings after a scary incident that occurred last night (Oct. 6) after his show in Portland, Oregon. The musician detailed an account in which he was rear by a drunk driver and found himself running from an armed assailant before police arrived on the scene.

"Last night after my show in Portland, my friend Jessie & I were involved in a hit and run by a drunk driver. We were stopped at a red light and were plowed into by the back of his car by a truck doing at least 40mph. Besides some serious whiplash and being in complete shock we were unharmed from the accident," wrote Nichols.

That would've been traumatic enough, but the story doesn't end there. "Before we knew what was happening, the driver jumped into the back of another truck and they sped off," says Nichols. "We ended up calling the police and letting them know what just happened. While waiting for the cops to arrive, the get-away truck reappeared to come get some things out of the now totaled vehicle they had left behind. The getaway driver locked eyes with me and pulled a handgun out of his waistband. He proceeded to put in a clip and load a round in the chamber."

The guitarist continues, "I immediately put up my hands and said, 'Please don't shoot me.' I then started to run the opposite direction as he drew his gun at me. I was waiting for a sound and the feeling of a bullet. At this exact moment, a squad car rounded the corner, lights blazing. I'm screaming, 'He has a gun.'"

Nichols concludes, "The sight of the police thankfully scared him off and he didn't pull the trigger. Without the Portland PD coming at that exact moment, I felt certain that I would've been shot for literally nothing. Thank you Portland PD and whoever was watching over us."

Within the post, Nichols added that he and his friend were "a little beat up, but grateful to be waking up this morning." He also shared a photo of his bashed in vehicle after the incident.

Nichols has been out on the road in support of his Shadow Dancer EP. The tour will continue tonight (Oct. 7) with a show in Eugene, Oregon. See the remaining stops and get ticketing info here.

We at Loudwire send our best wishes for a safe and healthy remainder of the tour for Nichols.