Jared James Nichols Cancels Upcoming Shows After Breaking His Arm

Blues rocker Jared James Nichols has been forced to cancel his remaining fall tour dates supporting Black Stone Cherry after the singer-guitarist broke his arm in an accident with some onstage equipment last week. He underwent surgery for the injury days later.

The musician told his social media followers of the situation in an Oct. 16 update attached to a photo of the performer being wheeled out to an ambulance in a stretcher, his right arm in a sling.

"I had a small accident last night after my set," Nichols explained. "I ended up grabbing a road case the wrong way, my arm twisted under the stress, and I heard a loud POP. Turns out I broke my RIGHT arm just above the elbow."

He continued, "PLEASE DON'T WORRY! I have complete feeling/mobility in my hand, as well as full grip strength. No pain meds, no problem. I'LL BE FINE, but of course, I am beyond bummed."

The musician added, "Unfortunately, I'm going to have to cancel the rest of the upcoming dates on this run… Gimmie a few weeks and I'll be back in action & better than ever. Until then, I'll be practicing my legato technique, & bends/vibrato till I'm blue in the face."

In a subsequent video update from his hospital bed, Nichols thanked his fans for their support and said, "I'm going to be fine. The surgery was yesterday — it went perfect. I'm all good. My mobility, everything is rocking. The doctor even told me my physical therapy will include playing as much guitar as possible."

Before heading out with Black Stone Cherry, Nichols spent the summer opening for John 5. Nichols previously restored a guitar destroyed in a tornado, and he released his Shadow Dancer EP earlier this year. Black Stone Cherry's U.S. tour continues into December.