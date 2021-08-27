Black Stone Cherry Book Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Black Stone Cherry will return to the road this fall, continuing support of their 2020 album The Human Condition which today (Aug. 27) was just reissued as a deluxe digital edition release.

Jared James Nichols and The Georgia Thunderbolts will provide support on the newly announced dates that kick off Oct. 5 in Ardmore, Pennsylvania and continue through Oct. 24 in Sturtevant, Wisconsin. Tickets for the run are now on sale and you can see all the dates listed below. Head to the band's website for additional ticketing information.

As stated, the band will be touring in support of their 2020 record, The Human Condition. The new deluxe digital edition comes with several special bonus tracks. They include songs from their Live From The Sky livestream show (“Again,” “Ringin’ In My Head” and “Ride”) and a Sirius XM live session of “In Love With The Pain” as well as two versions of Tracy Chapman classic “Give Me One Reason," one a more stripped back version and the other considerably more rocked out as the band put their stamp on the cover.

The Human Condition album has already amassed over 30 million streams. The album features the hit song "Again," as well as "In Love With the Pain," "The Chain" and "Ringin' in My Head." You can get the digital deluxe edition here.

Black Stone Cherry Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Oct. 5 - Ardmore, Pa. @ Ardmore Music Hall

Oct. 6 - Red Bank, N.J. @ The Vogel

Oct. 8 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live

Oct. 9 - Colonial Beach, Va. @ Colonial Beach Bike Fest

Oct. 10 - Towson, Md. @ The Recher

Oct. 12 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Neighborhood Theatre

Oct. 13 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Zydeco

Oct. 15 - Destin, Fla. @ Club LA

Oct. 16 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar

Oct. 17 - Ft. Worth, Texas @ Tulips

Oct. 19 - San Antonio, Texas @ Sams Burger Joint

Oct. 21 - Miami, Okla. @ Buffalo Run Casino

Oct. 22 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Knuckleheads

Oct. 23 - Dubuque, Iowa @ Diamond Jo Casino

Oct. 24 - Sturtevant, Wis. @ Route 20