Jared Leto Live Tweeted While Watching Viral ‘Tiger King’ Documentary

Netflix's Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness docuseries has the world obsessing over the you've-got-to-see-it-to-believe-it fringe tale of Joe Schreibvogel, better known as "Joe Exotic," an Oklahoma zookeeper with an affinity for big cats, especially tigers. 30 Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto got in on the viral tale, live tweeting through the first episode.

Joe Exotic currently resides in prison, serving a 22-year sentence after being found guilty of a murder-for-hire plot to kill his long-time public enemy, Carol Baskin of Big Cat Rescue. Baskin had been at odds with Joe Exotic, who she claimed was abusing animals, while Exotic, in turn, felt she was exploiting the animals at her rescue sanctuary.

Oklahoma is among the most lax states when it comes to the ownership of exotic pets, which afforded Joe Exotic the ability to run his own zoo — Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, LLC — which filled with over 50 species of animals including tigers, lions, pumas, ligers, wolves and bears.

Leto, who admitted to already having seen the documentary was more than down to give it another go, offering some humorous thoughts along the way as he tweeted through that first of seven episodes.

The funniest bits had to be when he posted a side-by-side image of him and Baskin wearing a similar pink shirt and then mentioned that for former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, who is over seven feet tall, a tiger is basically the same as your everyday house cat.

Scroll through Leto's tweets below and head here to watch the complete docuseries.