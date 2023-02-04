Jason Newsted Starting a ‘Heavy’ New Band, Auditioning Guitarists

Jason Newsted is arguably Metallica’s most beloved ex-bassist, so it’s always exciting when he announces a new band. Case in point: the fact that he’s been “auditioning guitar players for a heavy project”!

Recently. Newsted stopped by Gator 98.7’s Gator Garage for a Q&A session and VIP in-studio performance with hosts Jason and Franny. Near the end of their chat – after talking about his history, experiences and future plans as a visual artist – Newsted was asked about his current and forthcoming musical endeavors.

He gleefully explained:

Actually, I spent six months of last year putting together 'The Chophouse Band Volume 1.' The Chophouse Band has been together [and] making music since 1992. It says it right there on that guy’s shirt! So, it was our first album after 30 years and I spent a lot of time on that. And then, once I got that under my belt, I'm kind of stepping back into the heavy now. So. the last couple of weeks I've been auditioning guitar players for a heavy project. I'm back on bass and singing with a metal drummer – double bass, you know, gettin' loud again. So, I've got a couple of things – a couple of irons in the fire. I'm putting two new projects together right now — but loud.

You can watch that footage below:

Jason Newsted Discusses His Art and Plans for a ‘Heavy’ New Band with Gator 98.7

As diehard fans no doubt know, the Chophouse Band formed in 2016 (after the end of his self-titled – and metal-tinged – Newsted). As demonstrated by their 2021 take on Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues,” among other covers, the project leans more toward styles such as folk rock, bluegrass, country and rockabilly.

That said, and as transcribed by Blabbermouth, Newsted told Gator 98.7 in April 2022 that the group “now . . . gets to some places that are as heavy as anything else that I’d been involved with – Voivod, Ozzy [Osbourne], Metallica, Newsted band; any of that stuff – it gets to those places now.”

Prior to the Q&A, Newsted and “friends” played an original song called “Black Bird,” too. You can watch that clip below:

Jason Newsted and Friends Play "Black Bird" Live on Gator 98.7

So, are you looking forward to the upcoming Chophouse Band record? Whom do you think Newsted is auditioning for his “heavy” new band? Let us know!