Jason Slater, original Third Eye Blind bassist and Queensryche producer, has died at the age of 49. His daughter confirmed the news to TMZ.

The cause of death, his daughter explained, was liver failure, which Slater had kept a secret from her until a month ago when he was hospitalized for the condition. He was living on the island of Maui in Hawaii at the time.

A Third Eye Blind representative told TMZ, "when a spirited member of the music scene is taken too soon it is always a sad time." Slater played bass and provided backing vocals for the band, and appeared on their first demo tape. He left the following year, and they apparently haven't had contact with him since 1996.

See a video below of one of Third Eye Blind's early recording sessions, which Slater posted himself on YouTube a few years back.

Slater produced several albums during his life, including four Queensryche projects — 2005's Operation: Mindcrime II, 2009's American Soldier, 2011's Dedicated to Chaos and 2013's Frequency Unknown.

Our condolences to Slater's family, friends and former colleagues. Rest in peace.

Third Eye Blind First Recording Session