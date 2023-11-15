Did you know that the NFL players Jason Kelce and his brother, Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce, are also singers and recording artists?

That's the case now because, to celebrate the holidays, Jason and Travis have done a Philadelphia-themed remake of iconic Celtic punkers The Pogues' 1987 song "Fairytale of New York."

The reformulated cover song came about because Jason, a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, contributed to his team's first Christmas album as The Philly Specials, 2022's A Philly Special Christmas. Its success has brought about a second volume, but in order to up the ante, both football-playing brothers — even though Travis plays for the Kansas City Chiefs — have turned The Pogues' "Fairytale of New York" into "Fairytale of Philadelphia."

Listen to the song down below. A clay animation-style music video clip portraying the brothers as Rankin/Bass-type holiday figures has also emerged. See it down below as well.

The Kelces' Pogues re-do comes alongside news of Pogues bandleader Shane MacGowan's ill health, as reported by The Independent. MacGown was the band's frontman from their 1982 foundation until they dissolved in 2014, a hiatus in-between.

Also available to stream, physical copies of both A Philly Special Christmas albums are available at phillyspecialchristmas.com. All profits from vinyl sales go to charities in Philadelphia.

Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce + The Philly Specials, "Fairytale of Philadelphia"