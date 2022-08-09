The Pogues’ Bassist Darryl Hunt Dead at 72

The music world has lost another great talent, as The Pogues bassist Darryl Hunt has died at the age of 72.

The news was confirmed by the band, who posted on Twitter, "We are saddened beyond words. Our Darryl passed away yesterday afternoon in London. Darryl Gatwick Hunt 04/05/1950 - 08/08/2022," then citing lyrics from their song "Love You Till the End" - "I know you want to hear me catch my breath / I love you till the end."

Hunt started his music career in college, first playing with The Brothel Creepers before moving on to Plummet Airlines and The Favourites. He eventually joined The Pogues in 1986, taking over after the exit of Cait O'Riordan. He remained through their split in 1996 and returned in 2001 when they reunited and stayed with the band until they played their final show in 2014.

The Hunt-penned song, "Love You Till the End," was featured in the films Mystery, Alaska and P.S. I Love You. Revisit some of his work with The Pogues below.

The Pogues, "Love You Till the End"

The Pogues, "Fairytale of New York"