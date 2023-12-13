The Pogues’ Shane MacGowan Reportedly Paid Expensive Pub Tab at His Own Wake

There have been many toasts raised to The Pogues music over the years, and as one of his final wishes, Shane MacGowan reportedly made sure that some of his mourners could raise one more. That's because, per The Independent, the musician set aside a hefty sum for the bar tab at the tiny pub hosting mourners after his funeral.

The singer died from pneumonia earlier this month at the age of 65 after dealing with health issues earlier in the year. The musician's funeral drew Glen Hansard, Nick Cave and Lisa O'Neill as special guest singers, while The Pogues also reunited to help send off their late vocalist. Meanwhile, actor/musician Johnny Depp, singer Bob Geldof and the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, were among the attendees.

After the ceremony, The Thatched Cottage of Nenagh hosted mourners, and one of MacGowan's old drinking buddies confirmed to The Independent that the singer set aside €10k ($12,500 U.S.) for the post funeral gathering. “I know the pub they are going to for the meal after there has already been €10,000 handed over the counter for free beer – it was Shane’s last request," revealed MacGowan's friend, adding, “It is a beautiful place just outside of town but there is only a limited amount of people allowed.”

This particular gathering was invite-only though, with guests being provided pre-arranged concert styled lanyards for passes and the doors guarded by a group of 10. Hansard, who had sung at the funeral, played The Pogues' "Fairytale of New York" inside the pub. Meanwhile, members of The Pogues, including Spider Stacy and Cait O'Riordan, sang "The Body of an American." Other pubs in the area hosted additional guests.

After word of MacGowan's death circulated earlier this month, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea, Against Me's Laura Jane Grace, Garbage, Frank Turner, Dropkick Murphys, Sex Pistols' Glen Matlock and more shared their condolences and tributes on social media.

Meanwhile, an AC/DC fan campaign to push "Thunderstruck" to No. 1 at Christmas in the U.K. decided to push back a week, with organizers sharing their desire to see The Pogues' "Fairytale of New York" take the title.

Sam Ryder, another contender for the Christmas No. 1 title, has also gone on record with his support of The Pogues taking the title over him, stating, "I've got love in my heart for 'the 'Fairytale of New York' situation. That's never got to be No. 1 and that would be a gorgeous moment, especially now Shane MacGowan's left us. There's a lot of tragedy wrapped up in that song - two gorgeous voices no longer with us and taken too soon. That's me taking a lovely romantic view on it."