With the NFL Draft fast approaching, so is a new music festival backed by Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end Travis Kelce, who is bringing a mix of rock and rap to the home of the Super Bowl champs over draft day weekend. The inaugural Kelce Jam will take place Friday, April 28 with headliner Machine Gun Kelly.

The NFL Draft is set for April 27-29 at Kansas City's Union Station, and with a football-loving audience on hand to see who their favorite team picks, Kelce decided to provide some extra entertainment for those traveling for the sports-filled weekend.

Kelce Jam will take place at the Azura Amphitheater on Friday night (April 28) with Machine Gun Kelly taking the stage after sets from Tech N9ne, Rick Ross and Loud Luxury. In addition, attendees can look forward to food from some of the best KC restaurants (Joe’s & Q39), custom cocktails, interactive brand activations and so much more.

“The Super Bowl victory lap is not over yet... KC just wait to see what I have in store for you all with my inaugural Kelce Jam - Draft Weekend’s biggest event ever featuring my homies Machine Gun Kelly, Rick Ross, Loud Luxury and Tech N9ne, some of KC’s best eats, awesome brand activations, and unmatched championship energy. Get ready to fight for your right to party," says Kelce.

The all-ages event will welcome 15,000 fans with General Admission Tickets starting at $49.99 and TickPick VIP passes starting at $224.99. Fans can register online now at KelceJam.com now ahead of Friday’s (April 7) ticket pre-sale at 10AM CT.

