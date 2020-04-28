Jeffree Star Wants to Help Chris Hansen Put BOTDF’s Dahvie Vanity in Prison

Fashion icon, YouTuber and former musician Jeffree Star wants to help Chris Hansen put Blood on the Dance Floor’s Dahvie Vanity behind bars. Following Hansen’s announcement that he’s investigating reports of sexual assault against Vanity, Star joined the To Catch a Predator host to add his personal accounts.

In April 2019, the Huffington Post published an expose where 21 women accused Vanity of crimes, including forced oral sex, molestation and rape. Two of the accusers were reportedly 13 years old at the time of the assault.

More recently, BOTDF fan and former scene girl Jessi Slaughter (aka Damien Leonhardt) spoke with Hansen to claim she had a sexual relationship with Vanity as a preteen.

“You know when you meet people and they always have a weird vibe? That’s what I always got from him,” Star tells Hansen in the new interview. "Dahvie has always been horrible. I was happy that people are finally getting a voice because back in the day, I don’t think a lot of people took things like this serious. People back in the day did not take it as serious as they do now, which is so horrible. So I’m glad that things are really coming to light and at the end of the day, the goal is for him to be sitting in a prison cell, so I’m ready to dive in.”

“I’ve witnessed him be very inappropriate with people underage. Have I witnessed an actual crime? No. I’ve never seen a sexual crime in person ever. And, it’s offensive that people would suggest that,” Star clarifies. “He would bring moms and daughters on the bus and sometimes there would be threesomes. Sometimes he would have sex with the mothers. This is what his band members would tell me when I would leave the bus”

Star has also been the subject of scrutiny for touring with Blood on the Dance Floor two years after publicly accusing Vanity of grooming underage girls.

“Did I call him a child molester? Yes. Because at the time I really believed it. Later did I think that some of it was untrue? Yes, but I meant those tweets at the time. When I tweeted all those things, yes, I fully believed it,” Star explains.

Watch the full interview with Jeffree Star below.

Have A Seat With Chris Hansen ft. Jeffree Star