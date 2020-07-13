Insane Clown Posse's Violent J has called for a beat down of "Juggalo enemy number 1" in a new Facebook post aimed at Blood on the Dance Floor frontman Dahvie Vanity, who has been accused of rape and sexual assault by 21 women, 16 of them underage, as of April of last year.

While investigations surrounding these claims have picked up over the course of the last year, it is unclear what prompted the outburst from Insane Clown Posse.

The FBI is currently involved in one investigation, per Insider, and NBC's To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen has launched his own investigation with the assistance from YouTube star Jeffree Starr as well as one former Blood on the Dance Floor member. Additionally, New Years Day singer Ash Costello also told Hansen that Vanity almost choked her to death.

In the post, which involved harsh language and name-calling, Violent J implored, "If you spot this free-roaming beast out in public somewhere... you know what to do.. Pick up a heavy object and inflict necessary beat down!!! Just make sure it's the correct guy first and not some other totally innocent, peacock-wig-wearing fuckin' fool!"

The full post can be seen below.

Juggalos! Keep your terminator style eyeballs open for Juggalo Enemy Number 1! This peacock wig wearin’, mother fuckin’, fraudulent, fake, phony ass, devil’s dick suckin’, punk fuckin’, stone-hearted, criminal!!! For some lame ass reason, he calls himself Dahvie Vanity... pronounced “Sick Fuck”. But his real name is “Jesus Torres”. Former vocalist of some bullshit band called Blood On The Dance Floor! Active, free-roaming, unconvicted, fuckin’ PEDOPHILE! Out here, free-roaming! PEDOPHILING! Look him up now! If you spot this free-roaming beast out in public somewhere... you know what to do. Pick up a heavy object and inflict necessary beat down!!! Just make sure it’s the correct guy first and not some other totally innocent, peacock wig-wearing fuckin’ fool!

