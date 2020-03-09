Chris Hansen: I’m Going to Investigate Blood on the Dance Floor’s Dahvie Vanity

Chris Hansen, the former host of To Catch a Predator, has publicly shared that he’ll be investigating Blood on the Dance Floor’s Dahvie Vanity for numerous sexual assault allegations from underage girls.

As of April 2019, Vanity was accused of sexual assault by 21 women. The Huffington Post published a lengthy expose on the musician, which included allegations of forced oral sex, molestation and rape. Two of the accusers were reportedly 13 years old at the time of their assault. Various explicit selfies and text messages from Vanity were also included in the Huffington Post report.

“He made it all seem so normal, and even came to see me twice more after [he assaulted me],” says a woman who claims Vanity forced her to perform oral sex when she was 15. “I was a confused kid desperate for attention and had misplaced feelings for a predator. He made me feel special.”

Chris Hansen successfully hosted Crime Watch Daily’s Hansen vs. Predator, with various episodes accumulating tens of millions of plays on YouTube. The investigator has also spearheaded a large public case against YouTuber Onision, who has been accused of abuse and child grooming.

During a recent interview posted onto YouTube, a guest asked Hansen about potentially investigating Dahvie Vanity, to which the TV host responded, “Dahvie Vanity is on our radar here at Have a Seat with Chris Hansen and I promise you I’ll take a really good, hard look at it. We’ll be tackling that topic as we move forward in all these investigations.”

