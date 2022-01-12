Jethro Tull's first album in 18 years, The Zealot Gene, will be released on Jan. 28 and now the group has released the title track as the third preview of the forthcoming record.

The track follows "Shoshana Sleeping" and "Sad City Sister" and while it lacks the alliteration of the two previous singles, it is not lacking one bit in quality. "The Zealot Gene" opens up with some dark guitar chugging, but a triumphant folk melody and stomping beat quickly overtake it before the instrumentation slinks back down and engages in a battle of whimsy and woe.

“The title track offers many allusions to the radical, politically-charged world of populism in leadership," began visionary Ian Anderson.

"As a song lyric, it sums up, for me, the divisive nature of societal relationships and the extreme views which fuel the fires of hate and prejudice, more so today perhaps, than at any time in history. Perhaps you think you know who I might have been thinking about here but, in reality, there are probably right now at least five prominent, dictatorial national figures who could fit the bill," he continued.

Watch the animated music video for "The Zealot Gene" at the bottom of the page and pre-order Jethro Tull's new record, which will be out on InsideOut Music, here.

Jethro Tull, "The Zealot Gene" Lyrics (via A-Z Lyrics)

Half of us are in the apple

Half of us are in the pie

All of us are in the pudding

When the last bus has gone by

Someone has to take the high road

Someone has to make the bed

No-one has the right to tell you

To lie down when all is said The black and white, the stereotype

The polarising pitch at play

While some of us sit in between

Interminable shades of grey

No need to walk the tightrope

Set out on that great divide

The balance scales may tremble

But the featherweights are on our side Carrying the Zealot gene

Right or left, no in between

Beware, beware the Zealot gene

Naked flame near gasoline The populist with dark appeal

The pandering to hate

Which xenophobic scaremongers

Deliver on a plate

To tame the pangs of hunger

And satisfy the lust

Slave to ideology

Moderation bites the dust Bee buzzing in your bonnet

And a wasp right up the bum

A V-8 under hood

A cocked hammer under thumb

Ear-splitting twitter thunder

And a screaming banshee wail

You got too many opinions

And a tom cat by the tail Carrying the Zealot gene

Right or left, no in between

Beware, beware the Zealot gene

Naked flame near gasoline Carrying the Zealot gene

Right or left, no in between

Beware, beware the Zealot gene

Jethro Tull, "The Zealot Gene" Music Video