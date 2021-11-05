Folk-prog rock legends Jethro Tull have just announced The Zealot Gene, their first new album in 18 years, and accompanying the album details is the new song "Shoshana Sleeping," which recaptures a great deal of the band's most iconic sounds amid a vast and expansive catalog.

Work on the record began as early as 2017 and, four years later, venerable band leader Ian Anderson has reached the finish line with a 12-track record that is set for a Jan. 28 release on InsideOut Music.

"Shoshana Sleeping," which can be heard below, opens with the distinct flair that should take fans right back to the thick of Tull's early '70s ascent, driven by Anderson's melodic flute playing which comes and goes amid a tug of war-like songwriting affair where delicate guitar textures provide a delicate balance to the band's rousing romps.

Speaking about the lyrical inspiration behind The Zealot Gene, Anderson commented, "While I have a spot of genuine fondness for the pomp and fairytale story-telling of the Holy Book, I still feel the need to question and draw sometimes unholy parallels from the text. The good, the bad, and the downright ugly rear their heads throughout, but are punctuated with elements of love, respect, and tenderness.”

Plans to release the first Jethro Tull album since 2003's The Jethro Tull Christmas Album were derailed by the pandemic. "It was so sudden," said Anderson, "Amidst the concerns and warnings of the scientific community and a few more enlightened politicians, we all retreated in disbelief to our homes to wait out the storm."

Jethro Tull, "Shoshana Sleeping" Lyrics

Sleep: the time's not yet

Early birds soon crowing

Wake when dawn declares

Woman risen from childish airs

I watch, across the room

Dancing shadow, torch outside

Lights path down cobbled lane

Which I have walked, will walk again Sweet field lily, sweet Shoshana

Names to conjure fragrant danger

Fingers tremble, trace the line

From nape to sacrum down the spine Poisoned prize a trophy

Freely taken, hardly won

A minute, holds back hours

Bud emboldened, forest flowers

Moist under my hand

She sleeps; breath comes quickly

A sigh parts silky lips

Soft-swell breasts, proud golden tips Sweet field lily, sweet Shoshana

Names to conjure fragrant danger

My fingers tremble, trace the line

From nape to sacrum down the spine Sweet sadness fills my heart

Offered chances best not taken

Unsullied, no vain glory:

Chapter, verse, another story

Brushed eyelids gently closed

Beauty framed in dawn-light

Savoured moment blessed

A kiss, farewell, and leave to rest Sweet field lily, sweet Shoshana

Names to conjure fragrant danger

My fingers tremble, trace the line

From nape to sacrum down the spine

Jethro Tull, "Shoshana Sleeping"

Jethro Tull, The Zealot Gene Album Art + Track Listing

01. "Mrs. Tibbets" (5:54)

02. "Jacob's Tales" (2:13)

03. "Mine Is The Mountain" (5:40)

04. "The Zealot Gene" (3:54)

05. "Shoshana Sleeping" (3:41)

06. "Sad City Sisters" (3:40)

07. "Barren Beth, Wild Desert John" (3:37)

08. "The Betrayal Of Joshua Kynde" (4:06)

09. "Where Did Saturday Go?" (3:53)

10. "Three Loves, Three" (3:30)

11. "In Brief Visitation" (3:00)

12. "The Fisherman Of Ephesus" (3:41)