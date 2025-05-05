The Best Ballad by 11 Big Prog Rock Bands

Here's the best ballad from 11 big prog rock bands!

Although they’re largely known for stretching the limits of compositional complexity and track durations, the best progressive rock bands prioritize exceptional songwriting above all else. In particular, they’ve penned at least a few superb ballads that truly stand the test of time.

Now, the term “ballad” can mean different things to different people; however, we’re defining it as a relatively slower and simpler piece built upon calming instrumentation and sentimental/yearning lyrics (be they about romance, death, a longing for a better life, etc.) By their nature, though, the prog rock kind may also get somewhat heavy, intricate and/or lengthy (so they’re not always brief acoustic odes).

READ MORE: The Best Song by 11 Legendary Prog Rock Bands

With that in mind, it’s time to dive into the best ballad from 11 of the biggest prog rock bands!

If you’re familiar with the genre, you should recognize the artists we’re highlighting, and you’ve undoubtedly heard at least a handful of these remarkable tunes. No matter how modest and soothing (or elaborately dynamic) they get, all of them embody their creator’s ability to write beautifully heartfelt reflections that are instantly relatable.

We’d love to know some of your favorite prog rock ballads, too, so feel free to share which ones would make your list!