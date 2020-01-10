Rockers React to Death of Rush’s Neil Peart

Rush drummer Neil Peart died on Jan. 7 after battling brain cancer for more than three years. His impact on rock and metal was immense and his peers have taken to social media, posting tributes to the late legend on social media.

Devastated by this massive loss, members of Guns N' Roses, Black Sabbath, Metallica, KISS, Megadeth, Anthrax, Slayer, Exodus, Nirvana, Stone Sour and more have all remembered the drummer in their own way.

Peart perhaps made the greatest impact of all on Mike Portnoy, who shared some touching words about his close friend and personal hero.

See what Peart's peers had to say below and play your favorite Rush album loud in remembrance of one of the greatest drummers and lyricists who ever lived.

Rush

Geddy Lee (Rush)

Mike Portnoy (The Winery Dogs, Sons of Apollo, ex-Dream Theater)

Metallica

Lars Ulrich (Metallica)

Kirk Hammett (Metallica)

Slash (Guns N' Roses)

Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses)

Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath)

Paul Stanley (KISS)

Gene Simmons (KISS)

Judas Priest

Foo Fighters

David Ellefson (Megadeth)

Gary Holt (Exodus, Slayer)

Charlie Benante (Anthrax)

Scott Ian (Anthrax)

Frank Bello (Anthrax)

Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies, Misfits, Dead Cross)

Alex Skolnick (Testament)

Jordan Rudess (Dream Theater)

Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne)

John Dolmayan (System of a Down)

Steven Adler (ex-Guns N' Roses)

Tommy Thayer (KISS)

Tom Hamilton (Aerosmith)

Jack Black (Tenacious D)

Roy Mayorga (Stone Sour, Hellyeah)

Krist Novoselic (Nirvana)

King Diamond

Overkill

Sebastian Bach (ex-Skid Row)

Dave Witte (Municipal Waste)

Joe Bonamassa (Black Country Communion)

Jason Bonham (ex-Foreigner)

Mike Inez (Alice in Chains)

Chris Jericho (Fozzy, AEW Wrestler)

Jason Hook (Five Finger Death Punch)

Billy Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins)

Brian Posehn (Comedian)

Matt Heafy (Trivium)

Alex Bent (Trivium)

Jeff Scott Soto (Sons of Apollo, Trans-Siberian Orchestra)

Matt Sorum (Deadland Ritual, ex-Guns N' Roses, ex-Velvet Revolver, ex-The Cult)

Sacred Reich

Chris Hornbrook (Poison the Well)

Taylor Momsen (The Pretty Reckless)

Jay Ruston (Producer)

Eddie Trunk (Radio Host)

Derek Sherinian (Sons of Apollo, Black Country Communion, ex-Alice Cooper, ex-Billy Idol)

Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big)

Shinedown

Josh Freese (ex-Guns N' Roses, ex-Nine Inch Nails, ex-A Perfect Circle, ex-Weezer)

Chuck D (Public Enemy, Prophets of Rage)

Adam Gontier (Saint Asonia, ex-Three Days Grace)

Vernon Reid (Living Colour)

Ryan Van Poederooyen (Imonolith, ex-Devin Townsend)

Pearl Drums

Tommy Shaw (Styx)

Dan Briggs (Between the Buried and Me)

Peter Frampton

Sonny Sandoval (P.O.D.)

Jess Margera (CKY)

Billy Talent

Tom Green (Comedian, Actor)