Two gold and one platinum disc plaques initially awarded to The Jimi Hendrix Experience drummer Mitch Mitchell will hit the auction block on Thursday (May 27) via U.K. auction house Ewbank's. All three are expected to fetch thousands of dollars each.

The gold awards from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) signify over 500,000 U.S. sales apiece of 1967's Axis: Bold as Love, the Experience's second studio album, and 1975's Crash Landing, a compilation released after bandleader Jimi Hendrix's 1970 death. The platinum disc — double platinum, technically — denotes over 2 million U.S. sales of The Cry of Love, a 1971 posthumous Hendrix effort.

See photos of The Jimi Hendrix Experience gold and silver disc awards down toward the bottom of this post.

The Cry of Love was the first album released after Hendrix's death to contain previously unreleased studio material. Mostly recorded in 1970 with the trio of Hendrix, Mitchell and Band of Gypsys bassist Billy Cox, Mitchell helped complete the album after the loss of the Experience frontman.

All three awards come directly from Mitchell's estate and have been verified as authentic by the drummer's widow, Dee. (Mitchell died in 2008). The Cry of Love award includes her hand-written letter of provenance.

Ewbank's estimates the final auction prices for the Axis: Bold as Love and Crash Landing gold awards at around $3,500–$5,000 each (when converted from the British pound sterling to U.S. dollars). The Cry of Love award should net roughly $5,000–$6,500 in U.S. amounts.

Read more below and visit the auction website at ewbankauctions.co.uk.

