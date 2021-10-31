Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 recently joined Machine Head's frontman Robb Flynn on his "No Fuckin' Regrets With Rob Flynn" podcast and revealed the one and only time that he drank alcohol on tour. You can watch the video below.

"The only time I ever had a drink — the only time — is we were on tour, it was [Marilyn Manson's] Mechanical Animals tour, and Pantera would always come," he says. "And it was really late, so I was in bed; I was curled up [in my bunk] sleeping. And we had to get to the next city. And they were, like, 'Okay, we've gotta go.' And [Pantera guitarist 'Dimebag' Darrell]'s, like, 'I'm not leaving until we do one more shot.' And so they were, like, 'Okay, let's do another shot.' He goes, 'Go get [John 5]. He's gotta do a shot.' [They were, like], 'He doesn't drink.' [And Dimebag said], 'I'm not leaving until he gets out here and takes a shot.' And so I had to get up — 'cause I wanted to go too. And it was that 'Black Tooth [Grin]'," John 5 said.

"That 'Black Tooth Grin'" is in reference to Dimebag's signature drink, named after a lyric from Megadeath's "Sweating Bullets", which was "essentially a double shot of Seagram's 7 and a double shot of Crown Royal tossed over ice (or not) and splashed with just enough Coca-Cola to give it a darkened hue," according to Blabbermouth.

"So I drank that and I thought I got stabbed in the stomach… But that was the only time I ever had a drink."

John 5 has just released a new solo album, Sinner, via Big Machine Records.

John 5 on "No Fuckin' Regrets" Podcast