John Lydon Show Canceled Due to Tour Manager’s ‘Aggression’

A Q+A show that John Lydon was scheduled to do last night (Oct. 25) as part of his I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right book tour in Glasgow, U.K. was canceled by the venue due to his tour manager's apparently aggressive behavior.

The event was set to take place at The Pavilion Theatre in Glasgow. The venue's general manager Iain Gordon wrote a post on their Facebook yesterday morning detailing the situation.

"Unfortunately, due to the aggression and intimidation made to various members of my staff by John Lydon's tour manager, tonight’s show will not go ahead," the statement read. "The days of this kind of behaviour is long gone. We have a zero tolerance policy of abuse, both physical and verbal, and this behavior has been ongoing for the past two weeks.

"We are sorry if this affects you but as a company we will not accept this kind of attitude to our staff from anyone, including members of the public and touring staff. Our box office will be in contact with you directly to organize refund of your tickets."

Following the announcement, Lydon informed his fans of the cancelation on his own social media. "Glasgow Pavilion has unexpectedly canceled tonight's show. We were informed of the cancellation at 2:48PM," he wrote on Twitter.

The Q+A tour was originally set to take place in 2020, but was rescheduled for 2021 due to the COVID-19 virus. See the rest of his dates here.