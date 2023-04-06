Nora Forster, Wife of Sex Pistols’ Johnny Rotten, Has Died

There's sad news to report as Nora Forster, the wife of legendary Sex Pistols and Public Image LTD vocalist Johnny Rotten (aka John Lydon), has died. The musician had become a full-time caregiver for his wife in recent years after it was revealed in 2018 that she was living with Alzheimer's.

Lydon's social media accounts delivered the news in a message that read, "Rest in Peace Nora Forster. It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news that Nora Forster - John Lydon's wife of nearly 5 decades - has passed away. Nora had been living with Alzheimer’s for several years. In which time John had become her full time carer. Please respect John's grief and allow him space. Rest in Peace Nora. Heart felt condolences to John from Rambo and all at PiL Official."

Lydon had spoke often to raise awareness for Alzheimer's and earlier this year he competed to represent Ireland in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with the track "Hawaii." The song had a personal connection for Lydon, with the singer stating of the song,“It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most. It’s also a message of hope that ultimately love conquers all.” Though he entered the song for the competition, Dublin band Wild Youth ended up representing Ireland.

Speaking in The Sunday Times in February, the singer said, “All the things I thought were the ultimate agony seem preposterous now. It’s shaped me into what I am. I don’t think I’ll ever get over it. I don’t see how I can live without her. I wouldn’t want to. There’s no point.”

READ MORE: Sex Pistols' Johnny Rotten Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II With Respectful Tweet

Forster was a publishing heiress from Germany and the mother of Slits vocalist Ari Up, who died of breast cancer in 2010. Lydon and Forster would eventually become the legal guardians for Up's sons.

Loudwire sends our condolences to Lydon and the extended family.