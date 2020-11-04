Johnny Rotten Gets Heated While Defending Trump on ‘Good Morning Britain’

Sex Pistols / PiL vocalist John Lydon (aka Johnny Rotten) appeared on Good Morning Britain today, getting heated with host Susanna Reid while defending Donald Trump. The punk icon and outspoken Trump supporter refused to be cut off by Reid, adding that Trump’s “rudeness” and “obnoxiousness” are non-issues.

As of this posting, the 2020 election is still too close to call, with large piles of mail-in ballots yet to be counted. Regardless of the final outcome, voter turnout has been massive, with Trump supporters giving Biden a more difficult election night than the majority of polls predicted.

"I'm working-class English, it makes complete sense to me to vote for a person who actually talks about my kind of people. Trump's not a politician. He's never claimed to be. How unusually, exceptionally wonderful is that for people like me?” Lydon argued.

"We're bored with your intellectual left-wing ideas. We can't take more of ya. You talk twaddle. Everything you do, you just miss the point of who the general population are..."

At this point, Reid attempted to cut in, but Lydon shut her down. "It does NOTHING for these people. NOTHING. And this is why they now support him so loyally because he is the only hope. You can call him a narcissist, you can call him nasty, he can be many different things, this fella. But he’s the only hope, because the system, as usual, is a [shit] system.” [via The Sun]