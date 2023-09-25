Jon Bon Jovi won't be singing at his son Jake Bongiovi's upcoming wedding to Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

But why wouldn't the famous Bon Jovi bandleader grace the imminent nuptials with his signature vocal presence?

Well, in a recent interview, Millie Bobby Brown explained why the couple is forgoing the chance to have a mini Jon Bon Jovi concert at the wedding, as Ultimate Classic Rock reported.

To go back a bit, the news emerged earlier this year that the actress best known as Stranger Things' Eleven, 19, and Jake, 21, had gotten engaged.

And while no firm details have yet been announced for their wedding, Bon Jovi fans can apparently count the rock singer out, as far as performing at the ceremony is concerned.

On the Today show, Brown explained why her future father-in-law won't sing at the wedding.

"I feel like that's asking me to go and do a full-on play for everyone," she said.

"I think the man needs a break, he doesn't stop," she added. "He's always doing tennis or singing lessons. I think he needs a break. A three-hour break."

But what does Jon Bon Jovi himself think about the young couple's engagement? Here's what he said to talk show host Andy Cohen on if their ages are an issue.

"I don't know if age matters," the Bon Jovi frontman remarked in May. "If you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice really. Growing together is wise. … I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with, and we like 'em all."

