Jon Bon Jovi Rips Kim Kardashian’s Fame + Reality TV

Ouch! There's a shot from Jon Bon Jovi's heart and who's to blame? It appears the rocker thinks that Kim Kardashian and reality shows are giving TV a bad name.

Bon Jovi recently appeared on The Sunday Project with host Lisa Wilkinson when the subject of reality television came up. The rocker stated (as reported by Yahoo U.K.), “I think it’s horrific that we live in that world and I can tell you I’ve never given 60 seconds of my life, EVER, to one of those Housewives of Blah Blah and Kardashians."

Turning his disdain specifically to Kim Kardashian, the singer reportedly singled out her 2007 sex tape with rapper Ray J that put her in the public eye. “What’s gonna be in your autobiography? I made a porno and guess what I got famous.' Fuck, sorry, I’ll pass!” the vocalist reportedly stated.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame reserved his praise for those who actually created art to gain their notoriety. “Go and write a book, paint a painting, act, study, sing, play write. Fame is a byproduct of writing a good song,” said the vocalist.

Bon Jovi will return to the road, performing some of those songs that landed him in the Rock Hall, beginning Nov. 26 in Tokyo. See the band's upcoming dates here.