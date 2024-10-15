Jon Bon Jovi Ties New Music Video to Presidential Endorsement
Bon Jovi have a new video dropping and singer Jon Bon Jovi has tied it to making his presidential declaration in the upcoming election. The video is for the recently released track "The People's House" and it's an upbeat, soulful and catchy song that features Grammy-nominated duo The War and Treaty.
Jon Bon Jovi Ties "The People's House" to Political Endorsement
In an Instagram posting promoting the new song and video, the Bon Jovi singer noted, "'The People’s House' is a song that celebrates this beautiful place that we call home, from sea to shining sea," while tagging his collaborators @thewarandtreaty.
"The truth matters," he continued. "And the truth is on election day I’ll be voting for @KamalaHarris and @TimWalz because I believe in the power of we, not of me. I’ve written a song reminding us that out of many, we are still one."
The posting got a response back from potential Vice-President Tim Walz, who is running on the Democratic ticket with presidential candidate Kamala Harris. "Thanks, man — so grateful to have your support!," noted the Minnesota Governor.
About Bon Jovi's "The People's House"
"The People's House" featuring The War and Treaty is the third single to come from Bon Jovi's Forever album that was released back in June. The song was actually issued as a single in late August with an accompanying lyric video, but Jon Bon Jovi has since shot a live action clip with The War and Treaty.
The lyrics and video for the track can be viewed below:
Bon Jovi With The War and Treaty, "The People's House"
Bon Jovi With The War and Treaty, "The People's House" Lyrics
Come in and leave your mind open
It's time we let love in
Mother, father, I am broken
Barely breathing but I’m hoping
Theres forgiveness for my sins.
I had a dream last night
And in that dream, I lost my sight.
Life left me deaf, dumb, and blind, woke up to realize
We’re still asleep with open eyes
We are building this house of love
Building this house
Building this house…
This is the people’s house
From sea to shining sea
The rocky mountains built these walls
These halls are our city streets
No wrecking ball is gonna knock it down
No body gonna come to steal the keys
This is the people’s house
The house of you and me
Time for the turning of the page
It’s time to say goodbye
Old ways have changed
No crime to look out for each other
Father, mother, sister, brother,
Can’t keep fighting one another
We are building this house of love
Building this house building this house…
This is the people’s house
From sea to shining sea
The rocky mountains built these walls
These halls are our city streets
Nobody’s gonna knock it down
Nobody’s gonna come to steal the keys
This is the people’s house
The house of you and me
I wasn’t born a man of privilege
But I’m privileged just the same
No rain will wash away the stain
No truth can hide us from the shame
Until we all believe in change...
We are building this house of love
Building this house
Building this house…
This is the people’s house
From sea to shining sea
The rocky mountains built these walls
These halls are our city streets
No wrecking ball is gonna knock it down
Nobody gonna come to steal the keys
This is the people’s house
The house of you and me
This is the people’s house
Other Musician Endorsements
Jon Bon Jovi is far from the only musician to declare their political leanings, either through direct support in playing campaign fundraisers or speaking out publicly.
Sebastian Bach, Evanescence, Foo Fighters, Green Day, Jimmy Eat World, Joan Jett, Living Colour, Alanis Morissette, Stevie Nicks, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Stipe, Hayley Williams and Neil Young among others have all either expressly endorsed Kamala Harris or have taken actions that would lead you to believe their vote was leaning to the Democratic party.
Meanwhile, Kid Rock, Ted Nugent, Journey's Jonathan Cain, John Dolmayan and Aaron Lewis are among the musicians that have either endorsed Donald Trump or have taken actions that would lead you to believe their support lies with the Republican party.
The presidential election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 5.
