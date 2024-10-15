Jon Bon Jovi Ties New Music Video to Presidential Endorsement

Bon Jovi have a new video dropping and singer Jon Bon Jovi has tied it to making his presidential declaration in the upcoming election. The video is for the recently released track "The People's House" and it's an upbeat, soulful and catchy song that features Grammy-nominated duo The War and Treaty.

Jon Bon Jovi Ties "The People's House" to Political Endorsement

In an Instagram posting promoting the new song and video, the Bon Jovi singer noted, "'The People’s House' is a song that celebrates this beautiful place that we call home, from sea to shining sea," while tagging his collaborators @thewarandtreaty.

"The truth matters," he continued. "And the truth is on election day I’ll be voting for @KamalaHarris and @TimWalz because I believe in the power of we, not of me. I’ve written a song reminding us that out of many, we are still one."

The posting got a response back from potential Vice-President Tim Walz, who is running on the Democratic ticket with presidential candidate Kamala Harris. "Thanks, man — so grateful to have your support!," noted the Minnesota Governor.

About Bon Jovi's "The People's House"

"The People's House" featuring The War and Treaty is the third single to come from Bon Jovi's Forever album that was released back in June. The song was actually issued as a single in late August with an accompanying lyric video, but Jon Bon Jovi has since shot a live action clip with The War and Treaty.

The lyrics and video for the track can be viewed below:

Bon Jovi With The War and Treaty, "The People's House"

Bon Jovi With The War and Treaty, "The People's House" Lyrics

Come in and leave your mind open

It's time we let love in

Mother, father, I am broken

Barely breathing but I’m hoping

Theres forgiveness for my sins.

I had a dream last night

And in that dream, I lost my sight.

Life left me deaf, dumb, and blind, woke up to realize

We’re still asleep with open eyes

We are building this house of love

Building this house

Building this house…

This is the people’s house

From sea to shining sea

The rocky mountains built these walls

These halls are our city streets

No wrecking ball is gonna knock it down

No body gonna come to steal the keys

This is the people’s house

The house of you and me

Time for the turning of the page

It’s time to say goodbye

Old ways have changed

No crime to look out for each other

Father, mother, sister, brother,

Can’t keep fighting one another

We are building this house of love

Building this house building this house…

This is the people’s house

From sea to shining sea

The rocky mountains built these walls

These halls are our city streets

Nobody’s gonna knock it down

Nobody’s gonna come to steal the keys

This is the people’s house

The house of you and me

I wasn’t born a man of privilege

But I’m privileged just the same

No rain will wash away the stain

No truth can hide us from the shame

Until we all believe in change...

We are building this house of love

Building this house

Building this house…

This is the people’s house

From sea to shining sea

The rocky mountains built these walls

These halls are our city streets

No wrecking ball is gonna knock it down

Nobody gonna come to steal the keys

This is the people’s house

The house of you and me

This is the people’s house

Other Musician Endorsements

Jon Bon Jovi is far from the only musician to declare their political leanings, either through direct support in playing campaign fundraisers or speaking out publicly.

Sebastian Bach, Evanescence, Foo Fighters, Green Day, Jimmy Eat World, Joan Jett, Living Colour, Alanis Morissette, Stevie Nicks, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Stipe, Hayley Williams and Neil Young among others have all either expressly endorsed Kamala Harris or have taken actions that would lead you to believe their vote was leaning to the Democratic party.

Meanwhile, Kid Rock, Ted Nugent, Journey's Jonathan Cain, John Dolmayan and Aaron Lewis are among the musicians that have either endorsed Donald Trump or have taken actions that would lead you to believe their support lies with the Republican party.

The presidential election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 5.