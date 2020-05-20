What's so popular about "peace, love and understanding"? It turns out that the Nick Lowe classic (also popularized by Elvis Costello) "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding" is quite the hit during these pandemic times, with Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme and indie star Sharon Van Etten being the latest to team up for a cover.

Having issued their cover last week, the pair now have a video for the song showcasing a bit of their family lives as well. "We wanted to share something personal and universal. A feeling of home, safety, insecurities, and love. That we are in this time together. All of us, doing what we can to be our best - even during hard times," said Van Etten in an Instagram post, while adding in a separate post, "I’ve been looking forward to sharing this special track with you, as it seems especially significant during these trying times. Here’s to hope in humanity and community."

“Recording this song had nothing to do with what we’d be going through… until we started going through it. In these times, it’s a blessing to feel lucky even for a moment,” Homme stated. “When you’re shooting at home you start out shooting only what you love. Then you get tired and stop. This video doesn’t deal with anything outside of what’s happening within its own little world we created — only what’s happening inside two households connected by what they love the most, nothing more.”

While the original and the Costello cover both are faster paced versions of the song, Van Etten and Homme slow it down, giving it a more solemn and vulnerable vibe. You'll also catch a quick glimpse of Lowe himself making a cameo in the clip. The song itself features guest turns by Van Etten's bassist Zachary Dawes and Queens of the Stone Age instrumentalist Michael Shuman, along with drummer Jay Bellerose, pianist Dave Palmer, keyboardist Charley Damski and Loren Humphrey on tambourine.

The song was also recently covered by The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen during the Fearless at Home virtual festival. You can check out her version at the 3:37:04 mark of the event here. Check out the lyrics for the song below, then watch the Homme and Van Etten performance of "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding" afterward.

As I walk through this wicked world

Searching for light in the darkness of insanity

I ask myself is all hope lost?

Is there only pain and hatred and misery? And each time I feel like this inside

There's one thing I want to know

What's so funny 'bout peace, love and understanding?

Oh, what's so funny 'bout peace, love and understanding? And as I walked on through troubled times

My spirit gets so downhearted sometimes

So where are the strong? And who are the trusted?And where is the harmony? Sweet harmony

'Cause each time I feel it slipping away

Just makes me want to cry

What's so funny 'bout peace, love and understanding?

Oh, what's so funny 'bout peace, love and understanding?

So where are the strong? And who are the trusted?

And where is the harmony? Sweet harmony 'Cause each time I feel it slipping away

Just makes me want to cry

What's so funny 'bout peace, love and understanding?

Oh, what's so funny 'bout peace, love and understanding?

Oh, what's so funny 'bout peace, love and understanding?

Sharon Van Etten + Josh Homme, "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding"