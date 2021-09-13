Josh Homme’s Sons Denied Restraining Order, Daughter’s Is Granted

Update: According to TMZ, the restraining orders filed by Josh Homme's sons against their father have been denied. Homme's 15-year-old daughter Camille successfully filed a temporary restraining order against the QOTSA musician. Camille reportedly asked for her TRO to be extended to her two brothers, but was denied. Josh Homme must now remain 100 yards away from Camille and refrain from contacting her until a hearing can be held later this month.

According to TMZ, Josh Homme’s sons — 10-year-old Orrin and 5-year-old Wolf — have filed for restraining orders against him via their mom, Brody Dalle. The filings claim Homme drinks and drives with the children in his car, physically manhandles them and more.

Dalle filed for divorce from Homme back in 2019. The Distillers frontwoman also got a restraining order against the Queens of the Stone Age frontman after claiming he showed up to her house drunk and head-butted her. Homme later got a restraining order against Dalle and claimed she was trying to get him arrested.

The TMZ report claims Homme’s kids call their father “scary” in their filing for protection against him. The legal paperwork also claims Homme’s kids are scared he’s going to hurt them, yells at their mother and details one alleged incident where Homme grabbed 10-year-old Orrin by his private parts.

Allegations of physical abuse against Homme include flicking Orrin’s ears, hitting his head, poking his chest and throwing things at him. The filing also claims Homme called Orrin fat and made threats about murdering Dalle’s current boyfriend. Wolf claims Homme calls his mother curse words, grabs his neck and ears, and that the 5-year-old is scared when he goes into his father’s house.

The restraining order asks that Josh Homme remain 100 yards from Orrin, Wolf and the family dog at all times.

Homme’s attorney, Susan Wiesner, tells TMZ, “Ms. Dalle has previously brought these claims to the police, DCFS, and the presiding judge of the family law court, all of whom have declined to take any action based upon these spurious claims."

This is a developing story.