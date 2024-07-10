Ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers Guitarist Josh Klinghoffer Sued for Wrongful Death After Striking Man With Car

Ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer has been sued for wrongful death after striking and killing a 47-year-old man with his car. The guitarist's attorney has provided a brief statement in response to the lawsuit.

The suit was filed in California by Ashley Sanchez, the daughter of the victim, whose name was Israel Sanchez. It alleges that Sanchez was struck and killed by a black GMC SUV driven by Klinghoffer while walking in a crosswalk on his way to get groceries in Alhambra, Calif. this past March.

The report claims that video evidence shows that the guitarist distracted while making a left turn at the intersection and showed no signs of braking or slowing down. The SUV allegedly had no license plates, either.

Sanchez died as a result of blunt force trauma from the injuries he sustained during the impact, according to the lawsuit.

The report further claims that Klinghoffer was never arrested over the accident and went on tour with Pearl Jam, and that he never reached out to Sanchez's family about it or showed remorse over it.

Klinghoffer's attorney provided a statement to Rolling Stone regarding the incident.

"This was a tragic accident,” the attorney said. "After which, Josh immediately pulled over, stopped the vehicle, called 911, and waited until police and the ambulance arrived. He is fully cooperating with the traffic investigation.”

As a result, the Sanchez family is suing Klinghoffer for pain and suffering, medical and attorney fees and more.

“My dad was known for being a great chef, the most talented of his family, the greatest grandpa always full of love and joy,” Ashley Sanchez said. "His life was taken by a careless act of a person who didn’t bother to look where he was driving.”

"Mr. Klinghoffer should be arrested and prosecuted for homicide. We have a video of him on his cellphone at the time he hit and killed Israel Sanchez, a loving father, in a crosswalk,” Sanchez family attorney Nick Rowley suggested.