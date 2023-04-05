Josh Klinghoffer Thinks Red Hot Chili Peppers Made ‘Cooler Music’ With Him

In a new interview, former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer seemed unimpressed with the rock band's recent work without him.

But the solo artist and current Pearl Jam live member, who took guitarist John Frusciante's place in the Peppers for a decade, still holds out hope for reconnecting with Frusciante. The guitar-playing pair had collaborated even before Klinghoffer assumed his role in Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2009.

But what does the now ex-Chili Pepper think of the group's current work with the reinstated Frusciante, found on their pair of 2022 albums, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen?

READ MORE: Josh Klinghoffer Explains Why He Fears That Rock 'N' Roll Is Over

"It's tough, only because I honestly think we were doing cooler music," Klinghoffer tells 5 Notas (5 Notes), as Exclaim! reported, the guitarist evidently alluding to music they were making just before his departure.

The guitarist adds with a caveat, "I never want to sound negative about anyone doing music, but I was shocked when I heard their new record."

He contines, "I don't think I finished the second one [Dream Canteen]. I was trying to cram it in once before leaving on a plane, and I got as far as maybe the ninth song, and I don't think I listened to the rest."

Klinghoffer's History With Frusciante

Frusciante and Klinghoffer first connected in 2000 when Klinghoffer's then band, The Bicycle Thief, supported RHCP while they were touring behind Californication, as UCR reported. The musicians would go on to work on several projects together, including four of Frusciante's solo albums and one fully collaborative effort, 2005's A Sphere in the Heart of Silence.

"I feel like it would be fun to play some of those songs again, or play them live — we never played them live," Klinghoffer says in the new interview. "We don't talk much these days. But I've always maintained that I still have an enormous love for him. He's one of my favorite musicians [and] one of my favorite writers."

The Peppers and Klinghoffer split from each other in 2019. Last year, Klinghoffer revealed he didn't enjoy working with RHCP's longtime producer, Rick Rubin. RHCP are touring this summer — see the dates under the video and get tickets here.

Klinghoffer on 5 Notas - March 30, 2023

