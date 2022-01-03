Current Pearl Jam and Eddie Vedder touring guitarist, Pluralone mastermind and former Red Hot Chili Peppers member Josh Klingfhoffer paid tribute to the late Betty White on New Year's Eve with a stark acoustic rendition of the memorable theme song from The Golden Girls.

White, the beloved actress, comedienne and entertainer who starred on that sitcom — among many other productions — died at the age of 99 on Dec. 31, 2021, just a couple of weeks shy of her 100th birthday. Later that day, the onetime Chili Peppers guitarist shared his toast to her and the new year. Many other rock and metal artists also remembered the actress.

See Klinghoffer's video near the bottom of this post.

In an attached note, Klinghoffer remarked, "Outside my window is the last dusk of 2021. Not quite sure what to say about this year. As always, it seems like it just begun and at the same time so much has happened."

He continued, "There has been a lot of loss lately, a lot of endings. It's happening all the time everywhere, but these past few weeks have seen the loss of a few important people in my life. I rarely feel like I have any wisdom to share, but the son of the creator of the show I have included the theme song to said this, and I think it’s just brilliant. He said (something like), 'We are all experts at being exactly who we were the day before.'"

Klinghoffer added, "As it's a beginning of sorts, tomorrow, perhaps try and do something differently. Make that call. Start that book. Go and breathe outside. Put an end to that fight. Feel. Try and mend some of the broken things you see around you, inside and out. Live life knowing you don't have forever."

A few months back, Klinghoffer recounted how Pearl Jam (who he joined in 2021) and Chili Peppers (who he left in 2019) were connected from the beginning.

The Golden Girls theme, "Thank You for Being a Friend," was performed by singer Cynthia Fee for the TV show but originally written and recorded by Andrew Gold.