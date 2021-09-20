As it turns out, Josh Klinghoffer's guest turn with Eddie Vedder at the VAX Live concert in May was a precursor to an even bigger presence in Vedder's touring life moving forward. It's now been confirmed that Klinghoffer, the former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist, is now a touring member of Pearl Jam's live lineup.

Klinghoffer played with the group Saturday night (Sept. 18) during Pearl Jam's headlining set at the Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey. The show was the band's first concert in three years and the stage featured an expanded lineup of musicians with Klinghoffer adding to the show. It was later confirmed by Consequence that Klinghoffer has been added to the group's live lineup, playing guitar, percussion and adding backing vocals.

While Klinghoffer's credits include Bicycle Thief and Gnarls Barkley, he's best known for taking over on guitar after the exit of John Frusciante in Red Hot Chili Peppers. Klinghoffer had played with Frusciante in Ataxia and was a touring member of the Chili Peppers prior to Frusciante's second exit from the band.

Klinghoffer appeared on the group's 2011 album I'm With You and 2016's The Getaway, but stepped down from the lead guitarist spot in December 2019 after it was revealed that Frusciante was returning to the band. That left Klinghoffer free to focus on his solo band Pluralone.

There has been a history of Pearl Jam / Red Hot Chili Peppers crossover with onetime Chili Peppers drummer Jack Irons spending a stint with Pearl Jam. Irons was also instrumental in Pearl Jam finding Eddie Vedder while they were looking for a singer.

The Saturday performance (Sept. 18) was also notable as it gave Pearl Jam a chance to debut some of their Gigaton album material live for the first time. "Never Destination," "Quick Escape," "Seven O'Clock," "Superblood Wolfmoon" and "Take the Long Way" all received their live debuts during the show, with the previously performed "Dance of the Clairvoyants" also making the setlist.

Pearl Jam's next performance will come at Eddie Vedder's annual Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California on Sept. 26 and again the following weekend on Oct. 1 and 2. It should be noted that Klinghoffer will pull double duty on the Oct. 1 date of the Ohana Encore with Pluralone listed among the other billed performers. Ticketing info can be found here. Stay up to date with all of Pearl Jam's touring here.