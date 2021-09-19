Pearl Jam Unleash ‘Gigaton’ Songs at First Show in Three Years

Pearl Jam returned to the stage last night (Sept. 18) for their first proper show in over three years, debuting a handful of songs off their 2020 album Gigaton. You can see the setlist and videos from the show below.

The '90s rock titans headlined Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, N.J., leading a two-day bill that also featured the Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Idol, Patti Smith and dozens more. With the exception of a one-song performance during last year’s All in WA COVID benefit show, Sea.Hear.Now marked Pearl Jam’s first official show since their Sept. 4, 2018 performance at Boston’s Fenway Park.

It also marked Pearl Jam’s first show since they released their most recent album, Gigaton, on March 27, 2020, mere weeks after the pandemic halted live music. They stacked their 20-song set accordingly with six of the 12 songs off Gigaton. "Never Destination," "Quick Escape," "Seven O'Clock," "Superblood Wolfmoon" and "Take the Long Way" all received live debuts, and lead single "Dance of the Clairvoyants" received its second-ever live performance after All in WA.

Eddie Vedder and Co. also paid homage to several classic rock legends, covering hometown hero Bruce Springsteen's "My City of Ruins" and ending their set with Neil Young's "Rockin' in the Free World," the latter with help from Patti Smith Group guitarist Lenny Kaye. They also incorporated part of the Rolling Stones' "Waiting for a Friend" into "Wishlist" as a tribute to recently departed Stones drummer Charlie Watts.

To add the momentousness of the occasion, last night's set marked Josh Klinghoffer's first show as a touring member of Pearl Jam. Klinghoffer previously served as the Red Hot Chili Peppers' full-time guitarist from 2009 to 2019, when it was announced that John Frusciante would return to the band.

Pearl Jam are not set to embark on a full tour until next summer, when they’ll traverse Europe throughout June and July. They have yet to announce new dates for their postponed North American trek. In the meantime, you can watch videos from their Sea.Hear.Now set below.

Pearl Jam Setlist - Sea.Hear.Now Festival, Asbury Park,. N.J., Sept. 18, 2021

"Dance of the Clairvoyants"

"Quick Escape" (Live debut)

"Seven O'Clock" (Live debut)

"Corduroy"

"Present Tense"

"Never Destination" (Live debut)

"Even Flow"

"Wishlist" (with "Waiting on a Friend")

"Superblood Wolfmoon" (Live debut)

"Red Mosquito"

"Daughter" (with "W.M.A." tag)

"Take the Long Way" (Live debut)

"Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town"

"Given to Fly"

"State of Love and Trust"

"Better Man" (with "People Have the Power" tag)

"Porch"

Encore

"My City of Ruins"

"Alive"

"Rockin' in the Free World"

Pearl Jam, "Alive" (Live in Asbury Park, N.J. - Sept. 18, 2021)

Pearl Jam, "Dance of the Clairvoyants" and "Quick Escape" (Live)

Pearl Jam, "Superblood Wolfmoon" (Live)

Pearl Jam, "Even Flow," "Wishlist" and Charlie Watts Tribute (Live)

Pearl Jam, "My City of Ruins" (Live)

Pearl Jam, "Rockin' in the Free World" with Lenny Kaye (Live)