Foo Fighters Rock AC/DC With Brian Johnson at VAXLIVE Concert

Foo Fighters and Eddie Vedder were part of the performance lineup Saturday night (May 8) for "VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World," with both acts having some special guests join in their performances.

Foo Fighters, who also played "Everlong" during their set, swung big bringing out AC/DC's Brian Johnson as they rocked AC/DC's "Back in Black" for the viewing audience.

It was one of Johnson's first appearances live since he bowed out of AC/DC's Rock or Bust touring over hearing loss issues. Having found a working solution, Johnson reunited with AC/DC on last year's Power Up album and hinted earlier this year he was looking forward to playing live with the band again.

As for Vedder, he also fielded a band with some familiar faces as former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer and White Reaper's Nick and Sam Wilkerson completed his band for his solo performances.

Vedder opened with a blistering cover of Little Steven's "I Am a Patriot" and later rocked a version of Pearl Jam's "Corduroy" before addressing the crowd.

"This is a feeling we've not had in quite some time and it feels pretty good," said the singer after the "Corduroy" performance.

The concert was put on by Global Citizen and aired on both ABC and CBS. The goal was to push for vaccine equity around the world, a point that Vedder drove home at the end of his performance stating, "If you're a government, if you're a world leader and you have excess vaccine, please don't stockpile. Please make it available for the countries that need it. Please distribute it ASAP. And if you're a drug company, we thank you for your inventions."

Foo Fighters With Brian Johnson, "Back in Black"

Eddie Vedder, "I Am a Patriot"

Eddie Vedder, "Corduroy"