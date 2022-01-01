Rockers Remember Betty White Who Died at 99

Golden Girl Betty White has died. She was 99 and weeks away from celebrating her 100 birthday on Jan. 17.

Many rockers have taken to social media to pay their respects to the legendary actress who won the Guinness World Record for longest TV career by a female entertainer in 2018. You can check out the posts below.

White died peacefully in her sleep at home, her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told People Magazine in a statement. "Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," he says. "I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."

White is probably most known for her role as the lovable Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls, but her career spanned for decades before and after she landed the gig. She started in the entertainment industry in the '40s working in radio, eventually getting her own show called The Betty White Show. White also appeared on The Mary Tyler Moore Show in the 1970s and Hot in Cleveland in the 2010s.

Against Me! singer and guitarist Laura Jane Grace wrote on Twitter, "Damn. 2021 ending with the passing of the last living Golden Girl is an ominous sign. Rest east Betty White. Hope you and the girls share a cheesecake tonight."

Disturbed bassist John Moyer wrote, "No one lives forever but some of us should. Everyone’s favorite golden girl will always stay golden in our hearts."

Ice Nine Kills' Spencer Charnas also took to Twitter to post a photo of White with the caption, "What a bad ass she was #RIPBettyWhite"

Loudwire expresses our deepest condolences to Betty White's family and friends at this time.