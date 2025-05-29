Josh Klinghoffer (Ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers) Sentenced in Vehicular Manslaughter Case

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer accepted a "no-jail" plea deal over a vehicular manslaughter charge relating to a 2024 incident that resulted in the death of Israel Sanchez.

The musician appeared in an Alhambra, Calif., court Wednesday (May 28) where he accepted his sentencing in return for a no contest plea for misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence.

As Rolling Stone reported, Klinghoffer was sentenced to one year of informal probation and 60 days of community labor for his role in the incident.

About the Case

In July 2024, the guitarist, who had also played with Pearl Jam in recent years, was sued for wrongful death after striking and killing the 47 year old Sanchez with his car.

The suit was filed in California by Ashley Sanchez, the daughter of the victim, whose name was Israel Sanchez. It alleges that Sanchez was struck and killed by a black GMC SUV driven by Klinghoffer while walking in a crosswalk on his way to get groceries in Alhambra, Calif. in March 2024.

The Sanchez family had claimed that there was video evidence to show that Klinghoffer was distracted while making a left hand turn at an intersection. Sanchez died from blunt force trauma from the injuries suffered in the incident.

Klinghoffer was arraigned on a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence last September.

Josh Klinghoffer's Musical History

Josh Klinghoffer got his musical start at the age of 17 performing in The Bicycle Thief, a band led by Thelonious Monster's Bob Forrest. The group would later open for the Red Hot Chili Peppers which led to several of Klinghoffer's future endeavors.

READ MORE: Josh Klinghoffer Explains Why He Fears Rock 'n' Roll Is Over

At one point, he played on solo music for Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante and when Frusciante left Red Hot Chili Peppers, Klinghoffer eventually filled his role in the band from 2009-2019 after already spending two years with the group prior as a touring member. For his decade long stint with the group, he received induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

After Frusciante returned to the group, Klinghoffer found work in both Eddie Vedder's solo band and as a multi-instrumentalist during Pearl Jam's touring. In addition, he pursued solo music under the moniker Pluralone.

Over the years he's also worked with Golden Shoulders and Dot Hacker and guested on recordings from Perry Farrell, Tricky, Gnarls Barkley, Warpaint, Paul Oakenfold, Iggy Pop and Elton John With Brandi Carlile.