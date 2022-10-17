Journey Announce Huge 2023 North American Tour With Toto
Journey and Toto had such a great time touring together in 2022, they're going to do it together again in 2023. The two legendary rock bands will share the stage on the continuation of Journey's 50th anniversary "Freedom Tour."
The new batch of dates start Feb. 4 in Allentown, Pa., keeping the bands on the road through the April 25 finale in Palm Springs, Calif. You can see all of the dates, cities and venues listed below. It should also be noted that a handful of shows are ones that have been rescheduled from earlier this year when the band had to postpone dates due to COVID-19.
Journey guitarist Neal Schon says, "We are all thankful and overwhelmed by the success of our Journey 'Freedom Tour 2022' this year and have added a new run of dates for 2023. We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends Toto! Come join us for a special evening full of fun and rockin' good memories. See you soon, friends."
Keyboardist Jonathan Cain adds, "Excited to perform for our fans as we tour next year with Toto. The combined hits of both bands represent a couple of decades of excellence that have become a soundtrack for people's lives. The music of Journey along with the music of Toto is an example of 'certain music' during 'uncertain times.'"
Meanwhile, Toto guitarist Steve Lukather chips in, "'On behalf of myself and the band, we are very honored and excited to do this tour with our old and dear friends Journey. Gonna be a great night of music, and as all the guys are lifelong friends... a blast off stage as well."
Tickets are expected to go on sale this Friday (Oct. 21) at 10AM local time. Stay tuned to each band's websites for additional ticketing info.
2023 Journey / Toto North American Tour Dates
Feb. 04 - Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center
Feb. 05 - Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena
Feb. 08 - Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena
Feb. 10 - Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena
Feb. 11 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum
Feb. 14 - Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
Feb. 17 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena
Feb. 19 - Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
Feb. 22 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
Feb. 23 - Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome
Feb. 26 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
March 01 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena *
March 03 - State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center
March 04 - Hartford, Ct. @ XL Center *
March 08 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
March 09 - Quebec, Quebec @ Videotron Centre *
March 12 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena *
March 13 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre
March 16 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center
March 17 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Boardwalk Hall
March 20 - Champaign, Ill. @ State Farm Center
March 21 - Moline, Ill. @ Vibrant Arena at The MARK
March 24 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
March 25 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
March 28 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena
March 31 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
April 01 - Memphis, Tenn. @ FedExForum
April 04 - San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
April 07 - Springfield, Mo. @ Great Southern Bank Arena
April 08 - Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena
April 11 - Casper, Wyo. @ Ford Wyoming Center
April 13 - Boise, Idaho @ ExtraMile Arena
April 14 - Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
April 17 - Eugene, Ore. @ Matthew Knight Arena
April 19 - Stockton, Calif. @ Stockton Arena
April 22 - Bakersfield, Calif. @ Mechanics Bank Arena
April 23 - Fresno, Calif. @ SaveMart Center
April 25 - Palm Springs, Calif. @ Acrisure Arena
* Rescheduled date