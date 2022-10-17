Journey Announce Huge 2023 North American Tour With Toto

Journey and Toto had such a great time touring together in 2022, they're going to do it together again in 2023. The two legendary rock bands will share the stage on the continuation of Journey's 50th anniversary "Freedom Tour."

The new batch of dates start Feb. 4 in Allentown, Pa., keeping the bands on the road through the April 25 finale in Palm Springs, Calif. You can see all of the dates, cities and venues listed below. It should also be noted that a handful of shows are ones that have been rescheduled from earlier this year when the band had to postpone dates due to COVID-19.

Journey guitarist Neal Schon says, "We are all thankful and overwhelmed by the success of our Journey 'Freedom Tour 2022' this year and have added a new run of dates for 2023. We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends Toto! Come join us for a special evening full of fun and rockin' good memories. See you soon, friends."

Keyboardist Jonathan Cain adds, "Excited to perform for our fans as we tour next year with Toto. The combined hits of both bands represent a couple of decades of excellence that have become a soundtrack for people's lives. The music of Journey along with the music of Toto is an example of 'certain music' during 'uncertain times.'"

Meanwhile, Toto guitarist Steve Lukather chips in, "'On behalf of myself and the band, we are very honored and excited to do this tour with our old and dear friends Journey. Gonna be a great night of music, and as all the guys are lifelong friends... a blast off stage as well."

Tickets are expected to go on sale this Friday (Oct. 21) at 10AM local time. Stay tuned to each band's websites for additional ticketing info.

2023 Journey / Toto North American Tour Dates

Feb. 04 - Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center

Feb. 05 - Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena

Feb. 08 - Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena

Feb. 10 - Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena

Feb. 11 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum

Feb. 14 - Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Feb. 17 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena

Feb. 19 - Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

Feb. 22 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Feb. 23 - Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome

Feb. 26 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 01 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena *

March 03 - State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center

March 04 - Hartford, Ct. @ XL Center *

March 08 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

March 09 - Quebec, Quebec @ Videotron Centre *

March 12 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena *

March 13 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre

March 16 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

March 17 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Boardwalk Hall

March 20 - Champaign, Ill. @ State Farm Center

March 21 - Moline, Ill. @ Vibrant Arena at The MARK

March 24 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

March 25 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

March 28 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

March 31 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

April 01 - Memphis, Tenn. @ FedExForum

April 04 - San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

April 07 - Springfield, Mo. @ Great Southern Bank Arena

April 08 - Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena

April 11 - Casper, Wyo. @ Ford Wyoming Center

April 13 - Boise, Idaho @ ExtraMile Arena

April 14 - Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

April 17 - Eugene, Ore. @ Matthew Knight Arena

April 19 - Stockton, Calif. @ Stockton Arena

April 22 - Bakersfield, Calif. @ Mechanics Bank Arena

April 23 - Fresno, Calif. @ SaveMart Center

April 25 - Palm Springs, Calif. @ Acrisure Arena

* Rescheduled date