Journey’s Neal Schon Performs ‘Don’t Stop Believin” on America’s Got Talent

Journey's Neal Schon made an appearance on NBC's America's Got Talent to perform "Don't Stop Believin'" with the 2019 winner Kodi Lee and Teddy Swims.

The Journey guitarist on social media posted some pictures from his performance with the caption "Great time at America's Got Talent! Thank you all."

Singer/pianist Kodi Lee, who "happens to be blind and autistic" according to his Twitter bio, won America's Got Talent in 2019 with his final performance of "Lost Without You" by Freya Ridings. He won $1 million as well as a residency in the America's Got Talent Live Show in Vegas.

Singer Teddy Swims became famous after posting a video of himself singing "Rock With You" by Michael Jackson and has since has collaborated with Thomas Rhett, Meghan Trainor and more.

"Don't Stop Believin" has been certified as five-times platinum by the RIAA. In an interview with Guitar World, Schon says he knew the song was going to be massive "when the song was done and the mix was almost finalized, I turned to everybody in the room and said, 'I think this song is going to be massive." Although it wasn't as successful as they thought initially, "it ended up being massive," Schon says. "It just took a long time for everybody to catch up!".

You can watch Schon's performance of "Don't Stop Believin'" on America's Got Talent with Kodi Lee and Teddy Swims below.

