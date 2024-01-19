Judas Priest have released "Crown of Horns," the third single from their upcoming album Invincible Shield.

You can hear the song further down the page.

"Crown of Horns" offers a tantalizing mix of the traditional Judas Priest power metal crunch, seamlessly blended with a more melodic sheen on the verses that might take longtime fans by surprise. "The components of that song, they’re not that unusual. But it’s the way you put the arrangements together," vocalist Rob Halford shares in an exclusive interview with UCR. "We’ve never been a formula band, but when we move into a texture that we’re kind of comfortable with — or it’s an experience that we’re just kind of re-imagining — then you expect to find something extra within that constructive idea, to give it a fresh look and feel."

The singer admits that the results are surprising, even to his ears — but for a different reason. "God, the band sounds so young," he laughs. "It sounds like a young bunch of metal heads banging it out. That’s just great, 50 years later, to still be having all of those important elements, the passion, the drive, the energy and the enthusiasm. It hasn’t diminished one bit."

The New Album Has a Big Sound

While Judas Priest has often had elaborate production on their albums, Invincible Shield takes things to the next level — something which Halford immediately credits producer Andy Sneap for. "Andy’s a truly talented man. He’s been producing for a long time," the Metal God explains. "He’s produced a lot of bands. If you look at his resume, he’s been with a tremendous amount of strong, powerful people in music."

"He loves Priest — and he couldn’t believe that he had the opportunity to work with us initially on Redeemer of Souls. And then, of course, because of circumstances with Glenn [Tipton]'s challenges, he’s now with us on the stage," Halford continues. "We have this even tighter relationship when it comes to making records together. He’s so articulate in the studio."

Invincible Shield arrives on March 8. The group will hit the road in April to begin a lengthy tour in support of the album with Swedish power metal band Sabaton opening all of the shows.

Judas Priest, "Crown of Horns" Lyrics

via Genius

I learn the hard way that what you dream for

Comes from the pain you hold inside

I'm on the long road, there is no answer

You have to hold the love you'd find

I'd wait so helpless but love was waiting

Just like an angel in the dark Heavy is the crown of horns that rests upon this head

Heavy is the crown of horns from all the blood he shed The day seemed endless, no sense of calling

Until the daylight came to be

I thought of rapture to end this capture

Then something grеw inside of me

I found my way now and I am soaring

Almost touching evеry star Heavy is the crown of horns that rests upon this head

Heavy is the crown of horns from all the blood he shed

Heavy is the crown of horns that kept the faith so bright

Heavy is the crown of horns that gave me all this life I'll call out to the world tonight

To raise your horns up high

I'm calling to the world tonight

To let your voices fly

I'll call out to the world tonight

Give thanks for we are saved

I'm calling to the world tonight

To never be afraid The end of longing, a place to rest now

I found the answer to my prayer

I'm on my way now and I am soaring

I'm almost touching every star Heavy is the crown of horns that rests upon this head

Heavy is the crown of horns from all the blood he shed

Heavy is the crown of horns that kept the faith so bright

Heavy is the crown of horns that gave me all this life

Heavy is the crown of horns that rests upon this head

Heavy is the crown of horns from all the blood he shed

Heavy is the crown of horns that kept the faith so bright

Heavy is the crown of horns that gave me all this life

