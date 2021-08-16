Judas Priest returned to the stage for the first time since 2019 at the Bloodstock Open Air festival, which also marked the first performance of the band's '50 Heavy Metal Years Tour' that found the metal legends playing "One Shot at Glory" and "Invader" live for the first time ever, among other rarities.

In recent years, Priest have been keen on dusting off some deep cuts in their extensive catalog and vowed to dive even further into their history on the celebratory run that was originally planned for 2020, but was pushed to due the pandemic.

Fans in attendance at the weekend's UK festival were treated to a 21-song set that also included a performance of the Rock Rolla title track for the first time since 1976, the very year Priest's debut album was released.

The set list, seen below (via setlist.fm) was comprised of at least one song off every Judas Priest record featuring singer Rob Halford, save for 2004's comeback, Angel of Retribution and the followup, 2008's Nostradamus. Other highlights included "Exciter" and "A Touch of Evil" for the first time since 2005, "Hell Patrol" and "Dissident Aggressor" for the first time since 2009 and "Blood Red Skies" for the first time since 2012.

Adding to the celebration, Priest saved the three British Steel songs in the set — "Metal Gods," "Breaking the Law," "Living After Midnight" — for last, and brought longtime guitarist Glenn Tipton, who is battling Parkinson's Disease, out onstage for that finale.

See performance footage of "One Shot at Glory," the closing track on 1990's Painkiller, "Invader" and "Rocka Rolla" toward the bottom of the page.

Judas Priest's '50 Heavy Metal Years' tour will hit North America in early September with support coming from Sabaton. See those dates here.

Judas Priest Set List — Aug. 15, 2021 at Bloodstock Open Air

01. "One Shot at Glory" (Live debut)

02. "Lightning Strike"

03. "You've Got Another Thing Comin'"

04. "Exciter" (First time since 2005)

05. "Turbo Lover"

06. "Hell Patrol" (First time since 2009)

07. "Halls of Valhalla"

08. "The Sentinel"

09. "Rocka Rolla" (First time since 1976)

10. "Victim of Changes"

11. "Desert Plains"

12. "A Touch of Evil' (First time since 2005)

13. "Dissident Aggressor" (First time since 2009)

14. "Blood Red Skies" (First time since 2012)

15. "Invader" (Live debut)

16. "Painkiller"

17. "The Hellion/Electric Eye"

18. "Hell Bent for Leather"

19. "Metal Gods" (with Glenn Tipton)

20. "Breaking the Law" (with Glenn Tipton)

21. "Living After Midnight" (with Glenn Tipton)

Judas Priest, "One Shot at Glory" — Live for the First Time Ever

Judas Priest, "Invader" — Live for the First Time Ever

Judas Priest, "Rocka Rolla" — First Time Live Since 1976