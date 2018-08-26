Talent recognizes talent, and while Rob Halford and Aretha Franklin didn't exactly travel in the same circles, their powerful voices have transcended their respective genres and Halford has shown his respect for the "Queen of Soul" after her recent passing.

The Judas Priest frontman was a recent guest on Detroit's "Meltdown" show on WRIF 101.1 FM and during the chat, the conversation turned to the death of Franklin. "[I] love you, Aretha — what you stood for with your music, your messages, especially with the messages of the time," stated Halford, who then reflected on his introduction to Franklin's music.

"I was 16 when 'Respect' came on the radio in England, and when you're in your early teen years, you're trying to figure out a lot of stuff, aren't you? Music sometimes can be your only friend. So when I first heard that song and the power in her voice and the soul in her voice — man, it was just a rush," recalled Halford. "I've always been an Aretha fan. She means so much to so many people — millions of her fans around the world, but her voice is, was and will always be very special and very unique to so many people."

He went on to add, "To a fellow singer, to a brother singer, I relate to Aretha. You know when you sing in the shower, how good it makes you sing. That's the thing about singing live, and that is the voice of Aretha Franklin — she has this power to touch you so deeply and move you so deeply with the emotion in her voice, and she would belt it out, and she could also sing the most beautiful ballads and melodic songs as well. She was across the borders as a performer."

You can see more tributes to Aretha from those in the rock world here, while checking out our interview with Halestorm's Lzzy Hale in which she also shares what Aretha Franklin meant to her.

Rockers We've Lost in 2018