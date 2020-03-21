An Important Message From Judas Priest’s Rob Halford

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads around the world, Judas Priest's Rob Halford has an important message for everyone during these troubling times.

"At times like this, this is when the metal community comes together," said the Metal God as he disinfects his leather goods, which are spread out on a table. The singer preached the importance of self-isolating and thoroughly washing your hands as many times as necessary throughout the day, also urging people not to hoard supplies so there is enough to go around for all.

"This is serious, okay? But we're going to get through it," Halford continued, urging calm. As the world's population adopts the practice of self-isolation/self-quarantine, the worry has shifted to the mental well being of those who are remaining at home for an indefinite period of time.

Even though socializing in person is not an option at this time, it is more important than ever to keep tabs on friends, family and loves ones. "Stay in touch — that's an important thing. Text each other, Facetime, Instagram — all of it is incredibly important when there's a lot of fear floating around, this is when we really kind of have to look out for each other and do what's necessary and the right thing to do," the Metal God added.

In closing, Halford said, "I love you. Keep strong, keep safe, keep metal — oh yeah!"

Limiting the spread of the coronavirus is a community effort that necessitates compliance and participation from everyone. These efforts will save countless lives and help to slow the overburdening of local healthcare systems as they see a massive influx of patients requiring hospitalization, intensive care and the use of respirators and ventilators.

For more information and a list of best practices, visit the World Health Organization's website.