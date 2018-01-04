In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from Jan. 4, 2018:

- Get ready Judas Priest fans! The band's new video for "Lightning Strike" will be revealed in full tomorrow (Jan. 5), but for now, you can check out the teaser above. The song is featured on their upcoming Firepower album, which can be pre-ordered here.

- The Dillinger Escape Plan are no more, and guitarist Ben Weinman has checked in with a reflection on his time with the band and a thanks to the fans for "allowing me this periodic meditation for the last 20 years." See his comments here.

- In a recent Twitter chat with a follower, Nikki Sixx revealed that there will be more new songs coming from Sixx: A.M. on a greatest hits album coming this year.

- Godsmack's Sully Erna is planning a special 50th birthday bash at a secret location featuring both his solo group and Godsmack. Stay tuned to his Facebook page for details on how you could attend.

- The lineup for the annual "Ronnie Montrose Remembered" show at NAMM has been revealed. David Ellefson, Tracii Guns, Jack Russell, James Kottak, Frank Hannon, Doug Aldrich and many more will be participating. The show is taking place at The Observatory in Santa Ana, Calif. on Jan. 27. Get ticketing details here.

- X, Suicidal Tendencies and Svetlanas have all joined the 2018 lineup for the Punk Rock Bowling and Music Festival May 25-28 at Las Vegas' Downtown Event Center. Suicidal Tendencies will be performing a Cyco Punk set during their appearance onstage. They join Rise Against, At the Drive In, NOFX, Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Against Me! and more at this year's event. Ticketing details can be found here.

- The 2018 Boston Calling lineup has been revealed with Jack White, Eminem and the Killers leading the way. Other rock acts participating in this year's festival include Queens of the Stone Age, Royal Blood and Pussy Riot. The event takes place May 25-27 at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, Mass. Additional ticketing and lineup details can be found here.

- Tonight Alive are digging deeper into their new Underworld album. They've just released the video for "Disappear," a song that features a guest turn by PRVIS' Lynn Gunn. Watch the clip here and look for Underworld dropping on Jan. 12 via Hopeless Records.

- Bulletboys have announced a March 23 street date for their latest album, From Out of the Skies. You can check out the video for the song "D-Evil," which includes guest vocals from Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes, right here. You can pre-order the disc right here.

- Rhino's "Star Your Ear Off Right" vinyl campaign includes quite a bit for Alice Cooper and Dio lovers. Limited edition vinyl titles of Cooper's Easy Action, Killer and Welcome to My Nightmare and Dio's Holy Diver and The Last in Line are part of the campaign, which kicks off Jan. 9. Both Dio releases will be available that day, while Cooper's trio of offerings arrives on Jan. 23. For more on Rhino's campaign, including order details on the Cooper and Dio vinyl, head here.