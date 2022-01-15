Judas Priest Decide to Resume Touring With Andy Sneap

Judas Priest has announced they will continue touring with Andy Sneap after previously stating he would sit out of the upcoming tour leg.

Earlier this week, Judas Priest announced they would perform as a four-piece this year, meaning they would have only one guitarist, Richie Faulkner, on stage at all times. Sneap was to depart from the lineup but continue his job as a producer.

A recent statement from the band reads, "Hello metal maniacs… given all that has recently evolved and transpired, we have decided unanimously as a band to continue our live shows unchanged with Rob, Ian, Richie, Scott, Andy and Glenn joining us whenever he’s able. So see you all soon as we forge ahead celebrating 50 massive heavy metal years of Judas Priest together!”

Sneap expressed his displeasure with the group’s decision to tour as a quartet after the announcement. “Rob called me last Monday and said they wanted to move on as a four-piece, which I find incredibly disappointing after this amount of time, but I respect his decision, as they obviously have a vision how they want this to play out,” he tells Blabbermouth in a statement.

The band is set to hit the road on their 50 Heavy Metal Years tour in March.