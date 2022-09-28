Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner recently underwent additional heart surgery to repair part of an aortic graft that doctors used to help save his life last year. At the 2021 Louder Than Life Festival, the 42-year-old rocker experienced an aortic rupture onstage during Judas Priest's performance. It required an initial emergency heart surgery.

Last month, after staying positive during recovery, Faulker went in for the second surgery after Judas Priest's summer 2022 tour dates, as he outlined in a social media update on Tuesday (Sept. 27). He said he'll be ready to start Priest's U.S. tour with Queensryche next month.

See his full update near the bottom of this page.

Faulkner writes, "It's crazy how one minute you're listening to the crowd singing war pigs — everything normal, everything seemingly fine — the next it turns out that it was almost the last time I ever heard it. Unbeknownst to me there was stuff going on under the surface that was about to literally explode."

He continues, "I'm fortunate and grateful to be here a year later typing this. My support system at home, the hospitals and of course from all you metal maniacs has been second to none and I thank you all."

Faulkner adds, "I'm not completely out of the woods yet. Just before we toured Europe, scans showed a hole in one of the connections between the synthetic graft and my own aorta that was causing a leak. The blood from the leak was forming an 8cm sack that was surrounding my heart."

He explains, "The doctors were okay for me to tour Europe, but as soon as I got back I had to go under again for another open-heart surgery. So 3 days after we played Belgium, they went in, removed the sack and fixed the leak. So I’m now six weeks post the 2nd open heart surgery, feeling well and strong."

See Priest's upcoming dates underneath Faulkner's post.

Richie Faulkner Health Update - Sept. 27, 2022

Judas Priest + Queensryche Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Oct. 13 – Wallingford, Ct. @ Toyota Oakdale

Oct. 15 – Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena

Oct. 16 – Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall

Oct. 18 – Uniondale, N.Y. @ Nassau Veterans

Oct. 19 – Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Oct. 21 – Kalamazoo, Mich. @ Wings Ctr

Oct. 22 – Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic

Oct. 24 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Brady Music Ctr

Oct. 25 – Waukegan, Ill. @ Genesee Theatre

Oct. 27 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Theater

Oct. 29 – Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Ctr

Oct. 30 – Mankato, Minn. @ Mayo Clinic Ctr

Nov. 1 – Sioux City, Iowa @ Tyson Ctr

Nov. 2 – Rapid City, S.D. @ Monument

Nov. 7 – Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Ctr

Nov. 8 – Tucson, Ariz. @ TCC Arena

Nov. 10 – Loveland, Colo. @ Budweiser Ctr

Nov. 12 – Park City, Kan. @ Hartman Arena

Nov. 13 – St. Charles, Mo. @ Family Arena

Nov. 15 – Corbin, Ky. @ The Corbin Arena

Nov. 17 – Southaven, Miss. @ Landers Ctr

Nov. 18 – Baton Rouge, La. @ River Ctr

Nov. 20 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Ctr

Nov. 22 – San Antonio, Texas @ Tech Port

Nov. 23 – San Antonio, Texas @ Tech Port

Nov. 25 – Dallas, Texas @ The Factory

Nov. 26 – Corpus Christi, Texas @ Concrete St.

Nov. 28 – Edinburg, Texas @ Burt Ogden Arena

Nov. 29 – Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall