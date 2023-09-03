Watch Kansas State University Marching Band Perform Metallica Halftime Show

Earlier this year, Metallica offered a challenge to marching bands across the country, seeking out the absolute best performances of their music. Kansas State University's marching band—The Pride of Wildcat Land—is the latest to join the competition and rise to the challenge.

“Win or not, the Pride is excited to have the chance to perform music from one of the most influential heavy metal bands of all time,” the voice of Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan., said on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The performance came at halftime of K-State's game against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks and featured the marching band performing "Fuel," a medley of "One" and "Master of Puppets" and a medley of "The Unforgiven" and "Enter Sandman."

With introductions that included words like "iconic" and "foundational"—and the drumline mimicking Lars Ulrich's double bass drum in "One"—it was clear the marching band took pride in bringing Metallica to Manhattan.

K-State ended up beating Southeast Missouri State 45-0; perhaps the energy of a heavy metal halftime show helped lead them to victory.

You can watch the full performance in the video below:

For fans who were paying attention to the K-State marching band's social media, the Metallica halftime show wasn't a huge surprise.

On Aug. 18, the band shared a photo (below) of head coach Chris Klieman sitting in the office of Dr. Frank Tracz, Professor of Music and Director of Bands at K-State. On Dr. Tracz's desk was a very obvious Metallica document, leading many to believe he was preparing for a Metallica performance.

Metallica's competition has some guidelines, including which songs bands can perform. Other options Kansas State could've gone with included "Lux Æterna," "Creeping Death," "Fade to Black," "For Whom the Bell Tolls," "Hit the Lights," "Sad But True," "Seek & Destroy" and "Wherever I May Roam."

READ MORE: How Virginia Tech + Metallica Started Football Entry Tradition

There are multiple levels to Metallica's marching band competition, with three eventual collegiate winners; the prizes include $75,000, $40,000 and $10,000. The competition runs through Nov. 16 with winners selected on Dec. 1. You can read more about it here.

The Kansas State Marching Band performance on Saturday night came around the same time that Metallica announced James Hetfield had tested positive for COVID-19, leading the band to reschedule Sunday night's show in Glendale, Ariz., to Saturday, Sept. 9. You can grab their full tour schedule for the rest of 2023 at this location.

