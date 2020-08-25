Kerry King Has ‘More Than Two Records’ Worth of Solo Music

While Slayer are no more, guitarist Kerry King will continue his music career, currently in the midst of writing for his first solo release. Speaking with Dean Guitars (as seen below), King revealed that he's got a great start on new music, with "more than two records" worth of material already to choose from.

He explained, "I've been very, very lucky with riffs in 2020. Maybe because I can't go anywhere — I don't know — but riffs have certainly not been a problem. And looking forward into the future, what that means for me is I'm gonna be able to cherrypick the best stuff. And it's good stuff. I've got more than two records' worth of music, but to be able to go through that and cherrypick the best 11 or 12 ... That first record should be smoking."

While he may be moving forward quite prolifically with new music at the moment, it may be a while for King to complete recording of the music and he's not yet filled out the lineup of musicians assisting him on his forthcoming album.

"Right now, I'm the only lyricist, because I'm the only one writing music, because I'm not positive who everybody is that's gonna be playing with me," he said. "So it's all on me at the moment. So, actually, I've actually gotta cherrypick those songs, pick my 10 or 12 favorites and actually start trying to put lyrics on them, just to move the process forward."

This will be King's first new music since Slayer's Repentless album in 2015. The guitarist and his Slayer bandmates played their final show last November, but King insisted that he was not ready to retire even though the band had decided to end.

No timetable has been announced for the King solo record.

Kerry King Speaks With Dean Guitars