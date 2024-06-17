Win a Kerry King Clear Vinyl Pressing of ‘From Hell I Rise’

Here's your chance to win one of the most hotly anticipated metal albums of the year, as Loudwire Nights is offering up a clear vinyl pressing of Kerry King's From Hell I Rise as the latest Loudwire Record Club offering.

Following Slayer's retirement, many wondered what would be the next step for King, and he responded this year by delivering a killer album, very much in the Slayer style, with an all-star group of players including singer Mark Osegueda, guitarist Phil Demmel, bassist Kyle Sanders and King's longtime Slayer cohort Paul Bostaph on drums.

READ MORE: How Kerry King Found Out Slayer Were Retiring

Though King's Slayer imprints are all over this record, the guitarist did reveal earlier this year to Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong that there's at least one song on the album that would not have been a Slayer track. He discusses that and more in the podcast player below.

So about that Kerry King vinyl .... well, it's a crystal clear pressing of the new album and this particular variant is limited to just 500 copies, making it all that more valuable to collectors. All you have to do is use the entry form provided below and do so before Monday, June 24. After the cutoff date, we'll reach out to the randomly selected winner to get details on how to deliver your new Kerry King vinyl.

